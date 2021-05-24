Drake is the most decorated artist in Billboard Music Awards history, so it makes sense that he’s officially Billboard’s Artist of the Decade.

On Sunday night, Drizzy accepted the award that only two artists before him have earned: Mariah Carey, who was recognized for dominating the ‘90s, and Eminem, who previously took control of the charts in the ‘00s.

Drake graciously accepted his award alongside his son, Adonis.

“I want to dedicate this award to my friends, I want to dedicate this award to my longtime collaborators,” he said during his speech. “I want to dedicate this award to all my peers, all your decisions, and the music you make really does have me tossing and turning at night trying to figure out what I should do next. Thank you to my beautiful family.”

At that point, Adonis started crying, prompting Drake to say, “I want to dedicate this award to you.”

Drake’s decade-long run on the Billboard charts is historic. It includes nine No. 1 albums, 45 top 10 singles, and 232 Hot 100 entires.

Meanwhile, Billboard’s top artists of the 2010s also included Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Rihanna and Adele.

Of course, Drake’s chart reign didn’t just end last decade. His March project Scary Hours 2 made Billboard history itself, with each track claiming the top three spots on the Hot 100 at once. “What’s Next” hit No. 1, “Wants and Needs” with Lil Baby sat at No. 2, and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” with Rick Ross held it down at No. 3.

Next up? Certified Lover Boy.