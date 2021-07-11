It seems Drake’s relationship with Johanna Leia isn’t exactly new.

Earlier this week, fans began speculating that the two were romantically involved after they were photographed having an intimate dinner at Dodger Stadium. Drake and Johanna have not commented on the status of their relationship. However, sources tell TMZ they’ve been hanging out for several months.

Insiders say the two were introduced earlier this year through high school basketball, as Johanna’s son, Amari Bailey, is a standout player for the Sierra Canyon boys team. Drake has reportedly been mentoring Amari, who is preparing to attend UCLA in 2022. Sources say the OVO rapper has advised the teen on everything from money management to dealing with the pressures of fame. During that time, Drake and Johanna’s relationship seemingly evolved into a romance; but again, neither have confirmed the swirling dating rumors.

As for their dinner date at Dodger Stadium? Well, TMZ reports it was the team’s way of thanking Drake for his generous donation to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. In addition to the private meal, Drake and Johanna also received custom Dodgers jerseys with their names on them.

Stay tuned for more developments about Drizzy and Johanna’s rumored relationship.