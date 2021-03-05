The purple demon emojis saga continues, this time with a dash of Jesus.

At midnight, Drake furthered his extended Certified Lover Boy rollout with the release of a new three-pack titled Scary Hours 2. As fans already know, the original Scary Hours—featuring “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity”—was released back in 2018 and served as a precursor to his “Summer Games”-housing fifth studio album Scorpion. It’s safe to assume the arrival of a sequel to that EP means Certified Lover Boy is indeed on track for release in a matter of months.

And while there’s plenty to unpack with these three new songs, including the visuals accompanying the “What a Time to Be a Slime”-interpolating opener “What’s Next,” special attention is (of course) being paid to a certain Kanye West mention on the Lil Baby collab “Wants and Needs.”

In the track’s first verse, after seemingly lamenting the initial reaction to his 2016 album Views and declaring that he hasn’t “fallen off yet,” Drake—in lyrics that nicely introduce the theme of the song’s chorus—proposes linking up with ‘Ye to confess his sins:

“Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy, I need me some Jesus

But soon as I started confessing my sins, he wouldn’t believe us”

The lyrics arguably serve as merely a playful riffing on West’s years-long Jesus Is King era, which culminated with a 2020 presidential campaign that focused largely on a religion-based ideology.

But Drake and ‘Ye have been routinely pitted against each other in the press for years now, perhaps most prominently amid the 6 God’s infamous feud with current GOOD Music president Pusha-T. During that same era, which saw the release of the Ye album, Drake was credited as a writer on West’s track “Yikes.”

