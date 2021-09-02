The parents of influencer Miss Mercedes Morr spoke with KTRK about their daughter in wake of the discovery of her body inside her Texas apartment over the weekend in what authorities have ruled a murder-suicide.

Mark Gagnier, father of Janae, better known as Mercedes Morr, grew concerned about his daughter’s well-being after family and friends had not been able to get in touch with her all weekend. “I know my daughter and when I got to my daughter’s house and it was locked up and she’s not answering my phone call, which is not like her, I knew something was up,” Gagnier said. “So I didn’t hesitate to kick the door down. What I saw, I wouldn’t want any parent to go through.”

Morr’s lifeless body was found at the bottom of the staircase. A medical examiner suspects she was strangled and suffered a traumatic concussion. Mark Gagnier’s girlfriend headed upstairs where she discovered 34-year-old Kevin Accorto with a knife plunged into his neck. “He was twitching, he was gurgling,” Gagnier said. “I could look in the room and there’s writings all over the wall.”

The writings appeared to range from Accorto apologizing to him professing his love for Morr. Investigators believe Accorto and Morr didn’t know each other personally, but people like him were the type of followers that Gagnier had admittedly been long concerned about.

“My monthly conversation is, Jenae you have all these followers. Some probably because they love you, some because they like your look, some more crazy, and some obsessed,” Gagnier recalled, adding, “I don’t know how he found her and I don’t know how all this happened.”

Morr was her parents’ oldest daughter. She was considered a loving, dependable big sister, but also a daddy’s girl, and a mother’s best friend. “She’s a person. That was our baby,” her mother, Jeaneta Grover, said. “She was so famous in her world, and so loved in ours.”

Investigators are still trying to figure out how Accorto found out where she lived.