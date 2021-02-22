Dr. Dre is back in the lab.

It’s safe to say that Dr. Dre has had a turbulent few months. Yet instead of keeping things to himself, Dre decided to channel his anger and emotions into a song featuring former pupil, KXNG Crooked. The unreleased song was previewed by DJ Silk on Instagram Live serves as a platform for Dre to talk about his pending divorce and health scare.

“Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury,” Dre raps. “ICU/I see you tryna fuck me while I’m in surgery. … You know we don’t tolerate that nonsense/By any means get your hand out of my pocket.”

Dr. Dre is embroiled in a bitter divorce with his estranged wife, Nicole Young. She has alleged years of adultery as well as domestic abuse. Per court documents, Young claimed that Dr. Dre held a gun to her head once in 2000 and again in 2001. She also said that the producer punched her in the face twice on two separate occasions as well as verbal and emotional abuse that “decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

“His long-term abuse must be a factor that the court takes into account in warding support and fees,” the document states.

Along with ending his marriage, Dr. Dre experienced a brain aneurysm that forced him into ICU. Fortunately, Dr. Dre made a healthy recovery, but judging by his lyrics, he’s blaming his wife and the stress of the divorce for causing the scare.