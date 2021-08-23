Don Toliver will be taking his show on the road this fall.

The 27-year-old artist took to Instagram on Monday to announce his upcoming Life of a Don Tour with BIA. Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city tour kicks off Sept. 20 in Austin and runs through Oct. 30 where it will wrap in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at Lifeofadon.com.

“It’s Time!!! Life Of A Don Tour Goes On Sale Friday @ 10 AM. On Lifeofadon.com,” Toliver wrote in an Instagram post. “I Hope Y’all Ready. I Been Ready. LifeOfADon The Album Oh So Very Soooooooooonnn.”