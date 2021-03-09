The official video for Doja Cat’s Silhouette Challenge-boosted Hot Pink track “Streets” arrived late Monday night.

The video, helmed by Christian Breslauer, stars Doja Cat and Kofi Siriboe. In an effort not to ruin the experience, we will forego descriptions of the video’s storyline and instead advise that—should this be something on your agenda for the morning—you simply watch it up top in full via YouTube.

Over the weekend, the Recording Academy announced the performers lineup for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, which takes place this coming Sunday. Doja Cat is among this year’s list of (thus far) confirmed artists and is joined in the 2021 assortment by Bad Bunny, Cardi B, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, Haim, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, and more.

Doja Cat, as previously reported, is up for three potential honors at this year’s ceremony including Best New Artist. She’s joined in that category by Phoebe Bridgers, Ingrid Andress, Megan Thee Stallion, Kaytranada, D Smoke, Noah Cyrus, and Chika.

Earlier this month, Doja Cat was interviewed by SZA for V magazine, marking a discussion which resulted in SZA sharing high praise for the blink-sampling “Bottom Bitch” hitmaker.

“It’s like, you’re exactly who I needed when I was in high school [and] college,” SZA, who’s found inspiration in Doja Cat’s ability to make music “in all these other realms,” said at the time.

Below, revisit Doja Cat and Saweetie’s recently released “Best Friend” remix featuring Stefflon Don: