More than three years since they first linked up on PRhyme’s 2018 single “Flirt,” DJ Premier and 2 Chainz reunite for the release of their new collaboration “Mortgage Free.”

The new track is the fourth single from Premier’s Single Series with Payday Records, which kicked off in 2017 after Primo re-launched the iconic label. Previous songs included “Our Streets” featuring ASAP Ferg, “Wut U Said” featuring Casanova, and “Headlines” featuring Griselda.

Backed by Gang Starr-era Premier beat, 2 Chainz raps on the hook, “The goal in life is to be mortgage free/Control your emotions, have integrity/The American dream is to get a house/But for me the American dream is to get a ounce.”

In tandem with the release, DJ Premier shared his thoughts about working with 2 Chainz. “Since 2 Chainz joined Royce and I on PRhyme 2’s ‘Flirt,’ I returned the love back by sending him a beat while he was in the Bahamas with Statik Selektah earlier this year recording for various projects.” he explained in a statement, “I sent him the beat and he sent it back to me the same night.”

2 Chainz added, “The record is a reflection of my reality and I feel like an artist’s responsibility is to give the listener some game from time to time. So here’s my free game.”

Stream “Mortgage Free” now on all major platforms.