During Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Verzuz battle, things got physical after Bizzy Bone threw a water bottle at Juicy J. Despite the clash, which briefly paused the event, the two groups appear to be on good terms, and DJ Paul finds the whole incident funny.

In an interview on Fox Soul’s The Mix, the Three 6 member addressed the mid-show brawl briefly with a smile and suggested he knew the fight was going to go down.

“I kinda knew it was coming. [Bizzy] kind of told us on social media when he was talking about how it was going to be,” Paul said.

Asked if there was anything he’d change about the battle, he added, “It was perfect. I love the way everything happened. … The beef with us and Bone was just a big misunderstanding for 26 years. I respect Bone!”

This isn’t the first time DJ Paul has spoken about the incident, having made it clear he only got involved to stand up for his bandmate. “I’m not in their business; I don’t have anything to do with their business and I don’t even care,” he previously said. “I just stood up for my boy Juicy J. That’s my brother and when [Bizzy] threw the shit at him, I stood in front of him and was ready to handle business.”

Paul also insisted the Three 6 Mafia crew was not dissing or mocking Bone, which was believed to be what led to the confrontation.

In a message shared on Instagram afterward, Bizzy Bone suggested the battle in general was him against the entire rap industry.

“It wasn’t a Bone vs [Three 6] Verzuz, it was a Bone Verzuz the entire Rap industry Verzuz,” Bizzy wrote on his Instagram Stories on Monday. “They battling Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Project Pat, 8ball & MJG, Lil Flip, Young Buck, Strippers, dollar bill, and even actors; Terrence Howard.”