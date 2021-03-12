Legendary hip-hop producer DJ Muggs, known for his work as part of Cypress Hill, has just unleashed his eerie new album, Dies Occidendum.

The new record, which features plenty of occult imagery in its visuals, retains that dark throwback sound Muggs is renowned for. Released by New York label Sacred Bones, which specializes in experimental music and has released records from David Lynch among countless others, Dies Occidendum is a psychedelic descent into the grimy world of Muggs’ idiosyncratic production work.

Outside of his work with Cypress Hill, Muggs has also worked with countless other hip-hop pioneers. He’s produced for Ice Cube, GZA, Mobb Deep, and KRS-One. In more recent years, he’s worked with a litany of underground rappers including Roc Marciano, the God Fahim, Crimeapple, and most recently, Rome Streetz for the album Death & the Magician. The release of that project came alongside a short film, which Rome said was all Muggs’ idea.

Listen to Dies Occidendum in full above.