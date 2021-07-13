Dj Critical Hype’s blend tapes have paired André 3000 with Tyler, The Creator, Drake with 9th Wonder, and J. Cole with The Neptunes, but his new mashup is the first time two of the West Coast’s most impactful hip-hop artists have had the chance to meet.

All Eyez on Nipsey, Cricial Hype’s latest work, meshes some of Nipsey Hussle’s best verses with classic 2Pac beats. And to the artist behind the massive 28-track effort, bringing the two together was a bit of a no-brainer.

“There have been a lot of comparisons drawn between Nipsey and Snoop because of their physical appearances and the similarities between the tones of their voices, but in actuality Nipsey referenced 2Pac many times over the years in his music,” Critical Hype said. “He even referred to himself as the ‘2Pac of my generation’ on ‘Dedication.’”