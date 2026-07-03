DJ Critical Hype

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What a solid batch of mixes we have for you this week. A couple of the current EDM scene's finest selectors, a few legends in their craft, a number of soundboys pushing into new boundaries, and some leftfield deep representations of growing scenes. What more could you ask for, really?
khrisd
There's something to be said for the healing power of music; if you're in a more depressed state, a great mix can totally rearrange your mood, or will help you calm yourself. Mixes can push your moods, and we hope that the power that a great DJ wields is being noticed.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Wu Tang and 2 Chainz
Music

Wu-Tang and 2 Chainz Mashup Mixtape Arrives Courtesy of DJ Critical Hype

DJ Critical Hype has made a name for himself as one of the best mash-up artists out, and his latest project might be one of his most interesting ones yet.

Joe Price2851 days ago

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