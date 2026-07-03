DJ Critical Hype’s latest work 'All Eyez on Nipsey' pairs the West Coast legends by meshing some of Nipsey Hussle’s best verses with some classic 2Pac beats.Brenton Blanchet
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What a solid batch of mixes we have for you this week. A couple of the current EDM scene's finest selectors, a few legends in their craft, a number of soundboys pushing into new boundaries, and some leftfield deep representations of growing scenes. What more could you ask for, really?khrisd
There's something to be said for the healing power of music; if you're in a more depressed state, a great mix can totally rearrange your mood, or will help you calm yourself. Mixes can push your moods, and we hope that the power that a great DJ wields is being noticed.khrisd
Recently, we openly spoke about the issues we saw with Vibe's "20 Drum & Bass Pioneers" list. And while its easy to stand on the soapbox and point finkhrisd