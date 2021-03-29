After rounding out his 2020 with the track “VV”, DigDat is back with new drop “How High” and a crisp set of visuals to go with.

The rapper sounds more focused than ever and there’s plenty of his trademark humour here, including references to Skrapz and Nines as well as the famed Method Man and Redman film of the title. Balancing that out, the production from Scratcha (not to be confused with DVA) sets DigDat’s bars against a volley of rattling hi-hats and speaker-punching bass, leaving plenty of space for him to have fun with.