Last month, a certain rumored 2013 incident involving J. Cole and Diddy received renewed attention thanks to the Off-Season track “Let Go My Hand.”

In the track, which features an outro prayer from Diddy, Cole reflected on a period in his life in which he was “scufflin’ just to save face,” noting in the verse that his “last scrap” was with Diddy:

“I bought that n***a album in seventh grade and played it so much

You would’ve thought my favorite rapper was Puff

Back then I ain’t know shit, now I know too much”

Now, the incident—claimed to have occurred at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in New York City in 2013—is going further full-circle thanks to an impromptu Instagram clip from Diddy.

In the clip, Cole and Diddy are seen seemingly prepping to take a quick picture together. When Cole playfully takes a fighting stance, laughter erupts as Diddy joins him in holding the pose for a few seconds.

And as for the photo, that also came to pass: