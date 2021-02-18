Demi Lovato has had a rough couple of years, with a near-fatal overdose, a stint in rehab, and a two-month engagement to former fiancé Max Ehrich.

Now the singer will be sharing the details of her personal struggles with mental health and addiction in a new four-part YouTube documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, directed by Michael D. Ratner. In the trailer, Lovato opens up about her rise to superstardom and the events that led up to her July 2018 overdose and what happened afterward, divulging that she endured multiple strokes, brain damage, and a heart attack.

“I had three strokes, I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes,” she says in the clip. The docuseries also features her friends and family discussing her battle with drugs. She reportedly overdosed after taking a mixture of oxycodone and fentanyl.

“I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don’t drive a car because there are blind spots in my vision. I also for a long time had a really hard time reading,” she said. “I feel like they kind of are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again.”

She continued, “I’m grateful for those reminders, but also I’m so grateful that I was someone who didn’t have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side and the therapeutic side, internally. I did a lot of work after that—just not physically.”

Lovato was hospitalized for around two weeks after overdosing and continued to recover in rehab. She made her comeback at the 2020 Grammys, performing the song “Anyone,” which she had written days before her overdose.

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil is set to release on March 23. Watch the trailer at the top.