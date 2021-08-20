Demi Lovato is opening up about their gender journey.

During a new interview with The 19th Represents Summit, the 28-year-old singer spoke about their decision to come out as non-binary earlier this year and revealed that they are on a gender “journey forever.”

“There might be a time where I identify as trans. I don’t know what this looks like for me,” Lovato said. “There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman, I don’t know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify. And I have a feeling that it’s not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but I just, it’s about keeping it open and free and just I’m a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well.”

Lovato also discussed ending their engagement with Max Ehrich, claiming that the end of that relationship helped them on the road to discovering their true self.

“I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted,” they said. “And when I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self.”

Back in May, Lovato took to Twitter to share that they were coming out as non-binary and will use they/them pronouns.

“I wanna take this moment to share something very personal with you,” said Lovato in an emotional video shared to Twitter. “Over the past year and a half I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”