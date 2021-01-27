On his final day in office, Trump pardoned a long list of people, ranging from his former adviser Steve Bannon, to Death Row Records co-founder Michael "Harry O" Harris. The latter was in prison for over 30 years on drug trafficking and murder charges, and his case was brought to the attention of Weldon Angelos, who was pardoned by Trump last year. Now Harris has sat down for his first interview since getting the pardon.

In an interview with British tabloid the Daily Mail, Harris was emotional and thankful for the opportunity at a fresh start. "I appreciate Donald Trump, his children, his son-in-law. Whyever [sic] he did it, he did it, when so many others wouldn’t," said Harris, who is 59. "I put in for clemency with Obama and it had to go through so many bureaucratic loopholes it never got to him I don't believe. But it didn't happen on his watch."

As for how he feels about politics following his pardon, he indicated that he feels there's "not a dime of difference between Democrats and Republicans when it comes down to results to me." He added that he doesn't "have a dog in the fight, unless the people that's in power deal with the people that are powerless in a respectful way." He hopes to use his position to fight for criminal justice reform, working with both parties.

Harris was serving a 25-to-life sentence behind bars during the record label's peak, serving time for drug trafficking and attempted murder. He said that his time in prison made him realize the pain he had caused by dealing drugs. "Every day, even now, I think about my participation and it makes me sick to my stomach," he added. "That's killing me even today."