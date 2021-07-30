Dave East and Harry Fraud have released their highly anticipated collaborative project Hoffa.

Featuring appearances from G Herbo, Benny the Butcher, Jim Jones, Steven Young, French Montana, Cruch Calhoun, Kiing Shooter, and Currensy, Hoffa is entirely produced by Harry Fraud. With an approach that takes heavy inspiration from that beloved ‘90s NYC sound, Hoffa makes for a compelling melding of the two artists.

The duo originally announced the project earlier this month with the arrival of “Diamonds,” which was followed shortly after by “Uncle Ric.” It’s the latest in a string of releases fully produced by Harry Fraud, who has worked on similar projects with the likes of Benny the Butcher and Jim Jones over the past year. As with those releases, Hoffa is bar-centric but with that distinctively smooth production style that Fraud is renowned for.

East and Fraud also shared the Willc & YB-directed music video for “Uncle Ric” featuring Benny The Butcher.

Listen to Hoffa in full and check out the music video for “Uncle Ric” featuring Benny The Butcher above.