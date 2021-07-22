Dave East and Benny the Butcher have joined forces for Dave’s new track “Uncle Ric” off his upcoming album with producer Harry Fraud, Hoffa.

Dave and Benny get into their deepest plug talk on “Uncle Ric,” with both rappers spitting about beating fraudulent charges and discrediting those who overlook them. The track’s name is inspired by East’s real uncle, who was given a life sentence in the ’70s for his role in a bar fight, which resulted in a death. “Uncle Ric” was recently exonerated after spending 40 years in prison for the crime. East honors his family with this track, and celebrates his freedom.

Benny easily finds his pockets as well, likely because he’s used to how Harry Fraud operates. The two connected on Butcher’s impressive The Plugs I Met 2. Fraud has an ear for heavy, bar-centric beats that East and Benny often thrive in.

“Uncle Ric” follows Dave East and Fraud dropping “Diamonds” off the album. Over a smooth, high-pitched sample, East’s rapping matches the hard project cover art. “Uncle Ric” has the same energy, and it’s not surprising that Griselda member Westside Gunn has a heavy part in the art that is set to accompany Hoffa. The album is set to drop on July 30, with features from G Herbo, French Montana, Jim Jones, and more.

Listen to Dave East’s new single “Uncle Ric” featuring Benny the Butcher up top.