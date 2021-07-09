Dave East and Harry Fraud have joined forces to announce that they will be releasing a collaborative project entitled Hoffa. The project is set to have features from G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones, Curren$y, and more.

With the project's announcement, East and Fraud also gave a sample of what fans can expect with their latest single, “Diamonds.” Over a smooth, high-pitched sample, East spits about being the architect of his life, shaping it in the image of himself; flawed, yet still valuable. The cover art for Hoffa matches the energy of the song and, likely, follows suit for the rest of the project. East is oil painted in a courthouse, with his face the only one in detail while blurred spectators bob behind him. Westside Gunn and his Buffalo Kids collective curated the original piece of art, and it was unveiled during a live in-store event at the Walden Galleria in Buffalo, NY.

Harry Fraud also looks to add another notch to his impressive catalog over the last year. The last project he laced was Benny the Butcher’s impressive The Plugs I Met 2 and Jim Jones’s The Fraud Department. Both of these projects were bar-centric, and the gritty beats paired with the elite lyricism made the song come to life. We can expect the same from Fraud here, leaning into East’s detailed recounts of war stories and adding the right dressing to compliment them.

Listen to Dave East and Harry Fraud’s new single “Diamonds” up top. Hoffa is set to release on July 30th.