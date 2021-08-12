After releasing Hoffa, his latest joint album with Harry Fraud, Dave East told Ebro how J. Cole taught him different ways to rap on the project.

“I got a chance to lock in with J. Cole, just me and him in the studio with the engineer,” East explains in the clip above. “And he asked that same question, like, ‘Bro, I’m a fan of what you do, I really respect your pen but you rap with one tone.’ And I really sat and listened to myself, and a lot of my shit is one tone.”

East went on to describe how that led him to start working on rapping using other tones, with Cole coaching him along the way. He credits some of the different inflections he uses on Hoffa from those sessions with Cole. East also made a cameo appearance in the music video for Cole’s song “Applying Pressure” a few weeks back.