Grime titans D Double E and Chip have joined forces for a new track entitled “G’s Only”.

Produced by Teddy Music, aka Silencer—one of the grime scene’s most storied and beloved beatsmiths—the track is a punchy, headrush of energy as Chip sets it off with some straight-talking, punchline-heavy bars before Dee comes in, dropping his iconic ad-libs and blunt charisma throughout.

D Double E has been busy over the last few months, appearing on TV shows like Tonight With Target and collabing with the likes of Dizzee Rascal, Guvna B and Jords. “G’s Only” also marks D Double’s second single this month, following his mobster-themed number “Mafia Ting”.

In the accompanying video, we see both MCs shelling in a derelict warehouse under fluorescent lighting, equipped with enough luxury garms to break the bank. With over two decades in music under his belt, D Double E sounds as fresh as he did back in his N.A.S.T.Y. Crew/pirate radio days, further exemplifying his unrivalled penmanship and love for his craft.

Press play on the “G’s Only” video above.