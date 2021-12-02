Dreamville’s Cozz gets introspective on his latest EP, Fortunate. The EP, which features a guest appearance from YG, sees Cozz reflect on the different vices, demons, and obstacles that he’s overcome to make him the artist and man he is today.

Ahead of the project’s release, Cozz shared the cover art and tracklist for Fortunate on his social media, heralding his return to the game.

Shortly before dropping the EP, Cozz expressed his frustration with how the project’s track are listed on streaming services. “No lie I’m frustrated cuz I had an idea of how I want people to hear this ep but technical difficulties ddnt allow that to happen,” Cozz wrote. “What’s below is the order so if u care enough, listen as is but if not fuck it the music is the same. This will be fixed by Friday enjoy.”

On the project, Cozz taps into the coldest nights of his Los Angeles upbringing on “Cry,” and brings us back to the present on tracks like “Addicted” to discuss the different toxins he fights to live without. Cozz also connects with fellow California native YG on “Control Problems,” a fun track highlighting the separation between them and weak rappers.

After delivering an impressive performance on Dreamville’s 2019 blockbuster collaborative project Revenge of the Dreamers 3, Cozz has returned to remind the rap game that his pen is just as sharp in solo settings as it is in group cyphers.

Fortunate is personal but still makes listeners want to learn more, making it a perfect EP to usher in new music from Cozz in 2022.

Listen to Cozz’s new EP Fortunate featuring YG down below.