Consequence has come through with the new track “Party Time.”

The Queens rapper teased the release on social media Saturday afternoon, just hours after Drake leaked Kanye West and André 3000’s “Life of the Party”—an apparent Donda outtake that included several shots at the OVO rapper. Consequence referenced the unauthorized drop in a vague tweet that indicated he had something up his sleeve: “Since ‘Life of The Party got Leaked… I guess it’s Party Time #QueensAllDay,” he wrote.

HotNewHipHop went on to shed more light on the mysterious post, sharing an exclusive screenshot of a text exchange in which Consequence suggests “party time” will commence at 8 p.m. ET. The texts didn’t provide any more details, leading fans to wonder what Con and his team had in store.

Thankfully, fans didn’t have to wait too long for an answer. Cons unleashed “Party Time” a little bit after 9 p.m. ET.

You can listen to it below.



On the track, Cons send shots at Drake. “We know two wrongs never makes thing right/But when you insinuate, you are with the next man’s wife/You might as well say you take the next man’s life/’Cause that’s a dark place that makes most men fight/But from the outside, a person can tell/You are going through your own personal hell/Your parents out here like Sonya and Dell/And ever since Sophie had a story to tell/You’ve been taking Ls and coming after K/And thought we couldn’t tell you were coming after K/But most crabs are a shell of their self,” he raps.

Lyrics like “One trip with Trippie left you drippin’ red/Infrareds pointed at your cranium” and “Who told Aubs that he can play with them?/That boy Cons can run the fade with them/I wish we could shoot five instead of group chats/Next time bring Chubbs when you shoot back” show Cons isn’t holding anything back.

Consequence hasn’t hesitated to weigh in on Kanye and Drake’s ongoing beef, which has been fueled following the release of their respective Donda and Certified Lover Boy albums. Weeks before Drizzy released his project, he appeared on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal” cut, in which he took at ’Ye and Pusha-T.

“All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/Forty-five, forty-four, let it go,” Drake rapped. “Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.”

Consequence reacted to the track on Twitter:

And now with the release of “Party Time,” it’s clear this Kanye vs. Drake beef won’t die down anytime soon.