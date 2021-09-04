André 3000 has issued a statement regarding the verse he cut for Kanye West’s “Life of the Party,” and Drake’s decision to leak the song Saturday morning.

André said that the initial track he received and wrote to, with his late mother in mind, did not have Kanye’s diss verse on it and that the pair were “hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to.” The rapper and actor also called the way the track was released “unfortunate.”

Kanye’s verse on the track, which initially hit the internet early Saturday after Drake unleashed it while hosting a guest mix on SiriusXM’s Sound 42, included some shots directed toward the 6 God. In the track, seemingly in relation to the cryptic group text he posted to Instagram weeks back, Kanye raps, “I put Virgil and Drake on the same text, and it wasn’t about the matching Arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress/Just told these grown men stop it with the funny shit.”

Kanye, who also mentioned that he “made 808s so he’s everyone dad,” continued: “Thought we was the new Abu Dhabi/Told Drake don’t play with me on GD and he sent that message to everybody/So if I hit you with a ‘WYD,’ you better hit me with, ‘Yessir, I’m writing everything you need.’”

Toward the end of his statement, 3 Stacks shared that he not only wanted to be part of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, which is on track to have the biggest sales week this year, but wants to work with Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Tyler the Creator, and Lil Baby on future projects.

Read the full statement, which was released via a rep, below.