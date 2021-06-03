Shawn Setaro, the author and journalist whose extensive coverage of 6ix9ine previously served as the basis for the Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story podcast, is releasing a new book that offers readers “the culmination” of years of reporting.
Complex and Kingston Imperial have linked up for the release of Complex Presents: Dummy Boy: Tekashi 6ix9ine and The Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a detailed and exclusive interviews-stacked journey through a true crime narrative set in the world of contemporary hip-hop. The book is available for pre-order via Kingston Imperial here.
“I’ve written about this story for the web, and for podcasts. But it’s so crazy and fascinating that I knew only a book could really do it justice,” Setaro, a podcast reporter for Complex, says of the new book. “Dummy Boy is the culmination of my years of reporting, and the final word on the most gripping and surreal hip-hop crime story of the last decade.”
Readers can expect dozens of exclusive interviews with a range of 6ix9ine collaborators, associates, and witnesses. Here’s more, per Kingston Imperial:
“More than a biography, Dummy Boy is an American crime story, a critical examination of internet trolling in the Trump era, and an exploration of the long-running connection between rap, gangs, and police in New York City.”
Complex Presents: Dummy Boy hits shelves on Oct. 12 and can be pre-ordered here. Alex Solis, who has created cover art for several of 6ix9ine’s releases, designed the cover for the book.
Setaro’s aforementioned Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story podcast, narrated by Angie Martinez, launched in January of last year. Revisit the entire series here.