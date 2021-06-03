Shawn Setaro, the author and journalist whose extensive coverage of 6ix9ine previously served as the basis for the Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story podcast, is releasing a new book that offers readers “the culmination” of years of reporting.

Complex and Kingston Imperial have linked up for the release of Complex Presents: Dummy Boy: Tekashi 6ix9ine and The Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a detailed and exclusive interviews-stacked journey through a true crime narrative set in the world of contemporary hip-hop. The book is available for pre-order via Kingston Imperial here.

“I’ve written about this story for the web, and for podcasts. But it’s so crazy and fascinating that I knew only a book could really do it justice,” Setaro, a podcast reporter for Complex, says of the new book. “Dummy Boy is the culmination of my years of reporting, and the final word on the most gripping and surreal hip-hop crime story of the last decade.”

Readers can expect dozens of exclusive interviews with a range of 6ix9ine collaborators, associates, and witnesses. Here’s more, per Kingston Imperial:

“More than a biography, Dummy Boy is an American crime story, a critical examination of internet trolling in the Trump era, and an exploration of the long-running connection between rap, gangs, and police in New York City.”

Complex Presents: Dummy Boy hits shelves on Oct. 12 and can be pre-ordered here. Alex Solis, who has created cover art for several of 6ix9ine’s releases, designed the cover for the book.

Cover design by Alex Solis and Joshua Wirth via Complex

Setaro’s aforementioned Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story podcast, narrated by Angie Martinez, launched in January of last year. Revisit the entire series here.