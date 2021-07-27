Common sat down with Andrew Barber on The Coda Collection to look back on his iconic career and talked about everything from his creation of Be, to being roommates with J Dilla, to wishing he made one more album with Kanye.

“If there’s anything that I sometimes wish is I wished I would have did a third one with Kanye,” he said. “I will say that. It’s very red, I’d be like, ‘Man, I should’ve did this or wish I did this.’ Because everything happens in this divine time. But I would’ve loved to have done a third album with Ye just… And maybe that’ll happen at some other point.”

Common, whose albums Be and Finding Forever were both executive produced by Kanye, admitted that he tried to make it happen regardless. “I started presenting him with stuff like, ‘Yo,’ Because I still was on G.O.O.D. Music. I was like, “Hey, check this out. I’m working with Pharrell here.” He hopped in and he listened through to it and was like, “Yo, that’s dope.” Then it was a couple of joints like he would hop on, just do some vocals. But it wasn’t any… Obviously, we have songs that we recorded that didn’t make Finding Forever or Be but we… We’d thought a third project. We didn’t do that.”