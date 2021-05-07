After dropping off a slew of releases with high-profile guest appearances, Coi Leray has shared her featureless, chorus-heavy song “Bout Me.”

The new track sees the Boston native join her pop and hip-hop worlds, with her oscillating between staccato raps and warbling, auto-tuned vocals: “But they don’t know nothing about me,” she sings.

“Bout Me” follows her notable songs “Big Purr (Prrdd)” with Pooh Shiesty, her “No More Parties” remix with Lil Durk, her feature on the Slime Language 2 cut “I Like,” and more. A recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon also marked her television debut, where she performed “No More Parties.”

She’s set to perform at the the Miami installation of Rolling Loud on July 24.

Listen to “Bout Me” at the top.