Exactly one year after releasing his album Rudebwoy, Brooklyn rapper CJ Fly returns with six new B-Side tracks posted on SoundCloud.

The Pro Era artist celebrated his project on social media before sharing some new music after teasing fans earlier this week.

“HAPPY 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF #RUDEBWOY W/ @statikselekt. IN CELEBRATION OF THIS CLASSIC, IVE DECIDED TO UPLOAD THE B-SIDES THAT DIDN’T MAKE THE ALBUM TO SOUNDCLOUD AND POST THE ALTERNATIVE ALBUM COVERS THAT WE DIDN’T END UP USING,” the rapper wrote on Instagram.

His 2020 album was entirely produced by Statik Selektah and features guest appearances from Joey Badass, Kirk Knight, Conway the Machine, Oshun, the Pro Era crew, and more. The project combines CJ Fly’s hip-hop influences with inspiration from his native Bajan and Jamaican cultures.

“I feel like it’s not celebrated enough. Hip-hop exists because of Jamaicans. People might not like to read that, but it’s a fact,” he said in an interview with DJ Booth about the project last year. “A lot of people not from the culture capitalize off it, so why can’t I show love to my roots? My first love was reggae music and soca and calypso.”

Check out the new tracks below.