Back in May, cityboymoe—a rising singer-songwriter from North West London—premiered the soulful “City On Fire” exclusively with Complex, and now he’s back with new music in the form of sweetstuff pack, a two-track release produced by the electronic beatsmith Joy Orbison.

The two tracks—“royal rumble” and “mr nice guy”—see cityboymoe lean into his rap-oriented side with a more melodic, nonchalant vocal delivery than we’ve previously seen. Joy Orbison’s spacey, textured electronics work perfectly for him to glide over—and by the end, you’ll be left wanting more of this unexpected team-up.

The two tracks were accompanied by a music video directed by Seb Tabe. Cinematic, artful and scenic, we see cityboymoe in various set-pieces, notably a jade-coloured room, shot with night vision, which complement the nocturnal and sparse qualities of both songs.

Take in the visuals for “royal rumble / mr nice guy” above, and stream them in full below.