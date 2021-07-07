The City Girls stopped by Nick Cannon Radio to talk about how they have this summer on lock and the way they’ve succeeded thus far. They also shared some advice for the host about his expanding family.

During a segment of Cannon’s show where he asks all his guests to give him a piece of advice, JT said if he has been purposefully growing his family by having several kids, which he says he has, then he should continue living in his truth.

“If you’re having these kids on purpose, then there is nothing I can tell you about your life, because I don’t want anybody telling me shit, so just be the best you,” JT shared around the 10:30 mark above.

Yung Miami mirrored her rap partner’s sentiments saying, “you only live once.”

“That’s how I live my life,” Miami continued. “I don’t give a fuck what nobody says, I’m going to live my life ’cause if I die I want to be able to say I lived my life to the fullest, ’cause we only get one chance here.”

Cannon recently welcomed his seventh child, and first with model Alyssa Scott. This was Nick’s fourth child in the last year—he and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin boys in June, and he announced the birth of his daughter with Brittany Bell in December of last year.

Elsewhere in their conversation, Cannon and the City Girls also talked about ignoring trolls, a.k.a. “nobodies” who tend to have an opinion on everything.

