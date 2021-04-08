Chynna continues to touch her fans by releasing her new posthumous single, “burnout.”

The ominous trap-inspired single was produced by Pro Era’s Kirk Knight and showcases Chynna’s ability to shift gears and grab listeners’ attention.

“700 niggas getting in, it’s a turnout/Every other nigga couldn’t win, better learn how,” she spits on the track. “Homie clucking chickens, shoveling birds and they flirt now/Only fucking niggas if they nerves don’t get burnt up.”

“burnout” follows the release of Chynna’s first posthumous release, “stupkid.”

Chynna was discovered by A$AP Mob honcho, A$AP Yams, when she was just a teenager. Unfortunately, like Yams, Chynna’s life was tragically cut short when she died last year at the age of 25.

Her death shook hip-hop and her fans to their core. As a result, those close to her have followed the lead of Yams and Pro Era’s Capital STEEZ by organizing a Chynna Day in remembrance of the entertainer.

The release of “burnout” is the lead-in to Chynna Day. The event will be held at John V. Lindsay East River Park in the Lower East Side of Manhattan on April 8 from 4-8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Chynna’s latest single, “burnout,” produced by Kirk Knight up top.