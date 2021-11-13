Daughtry lead singer and American Idol alum Chris Daughtry has put his tour on pause Friday after his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Hannah, was found dead in her home, People shares.

The Nashville Police Department reportedly found the woman in her home Friday, a day before Daughtry was scheduled to perform in Silver Springs on his The Dearly Beloved Tour.

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed,” a rep told People in a Friday statement. “The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing.”

Hannah was Deanna’s child from a previous relationship, alongside her 23-year-old brother Griffin. Chris and Deanna, who were married in 2000, also share children in 10-year-old twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James.

Daughtry, who has been nominated for four Grammy awards with his self-titled band, was touring the band’s sixth studio album The Dearly Beloved this fall.

He finished fourth on American Idol back in season six, which was won by Jordin Sparks, and found success with his band’s 2006 self-titled debut album.