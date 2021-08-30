UPDATED 08/30/21 10:20 a.m. ET: According to a report from The Shade Room, a source has confirmed to the blog that Chris Brown’s shot at Kanye West via Instagram Stories was due to Breezy’s verse being removed from the “New Again” cut of Donda. Neither party has yet to confirm details about the track nor the verse.

See original story below.

Chris Brown, who is featured on Kanye West’s latest studio album Donda, has fans scratching their heads after he called his collaborator a “whole hoe” on his Instagram Stories.

Breezy, who previously worked with Ye on The Life of Pablo cut “Waves,” posted a story on Sunday, writing that “Kanye a whole hoe,” just hours after the release of Donda and their collaborative track “New Again.” After deleting it, he posted again, this time writing “Nah he tweakin.”

It’s unclear why Brown took things to the gram, but he’s not the only one seemingly upset with Yeezy during the Donda rollout. Soulja Boy also tweeted Sunday that Ye was “weird af,” showing off a text exchange he claims to have had with him in late July around his birthday. In the texts, Soulja seemingly sends a verse to Ye, although it never made the final cut of the project.

He further elaborated in a tweet, blasting Yeezy for leaving him off the Young Thug-featuring “Remote Control.” Other verses from Ye’s Donda listening sessions weren’t used in the final product, too, while some were repurposed as a part 2 for their respective tracks.

“Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song ‘remote control’ and I don’t hear my verse on it,” Soulja responded to a fan. “hmm fuck that n***a.”