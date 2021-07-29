Chris Brown appears to have weighed in on the controversy DaBaby caused with his controversial Rolling Loud performance and his ill-advised comments in the days that followed. Via his Instagram Story, Brown shared how he believes artists should handle live shows moving forward.

“Shut the fuck up. Do yo shows, thank everybody, then get the fuck off stage!!!!!!!!!!” Brown wrote. While he didn’t mention DaBaby specifically, it’s pretty clear that his comments were in reference to the recent uproar.

DaBaby initially came under fire for making homophobic comments during his set at Rolling Loud Miami. He also brought out Tory Lanez during his set despite going on directly after Megan Thee Stallion. Baby has since gone on record to offer his version of a mea culpa, and has insisted that he didn’t intend to offend anyone, despite that being the outcome.