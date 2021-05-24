Following last month’s “No Love Song”, Manchester-based rap-soul duo Children Of Zeus are back with “Be Somebody”—produced by Beat Butcha and Cam Griffin—which is the second single from their upcoming second album, Balance.

The sophomore LP, which is set to released on June 4, follows on from their critically acclaimed Travel Light project from 2018. Their latest offering is a window into what fans can expect from their new album: “Be Somebody” is a woozy, jazz-rap offering that can ease the hardest of days, with Konny Kon’s mellow bars meeting Tyler Daley’s soulful hook for the win.

COZ are rightfully excited about the new project, saying: “Our new album is out 4th June. We ain’t gonna let you down! Don’t sleep and go and pre-order the album on vinyl or CD tape or download on our Bandcamp page right now.”

The track is accompanied by monochrome visuals set in local 0161, directed by Karl John. Press play on that above as we count down the days for Balance.