Chanel West Coast has dropped off her video for “Eazy,” featuring Anaya Lovenote and Salma Slims.

Directed by Damien Sandoval and choreographed by Meagan Nugent, in the video, we see the three rappers trading verses at Diamond Supply Co Skatepark, surrounded by their crew, cars, and a handful of pro skateboarders.

“’Eazy’ is one of my favorite records off my album, so I had to make sure the visual was an absolute vibe,” Chanel told Complex of the K.E. on the Track-produced song. “I wanted the video to have the feel of a ‘90s skate video and I think my boy Damien Sandoval did an amazing job executing my vision.”

She continued, “My girls Anaya Lovenote and Salma Slims blessed the song for me and you can see the love, respect, and chemistry we have for each other in real life in the video. It was also an honor that skateboarding legends like P-Rod, Manny Santiago, Jonny Hernandez, Moreno, and John Marti came through to be part of it. Huge thank you to Diamond Supply Co as well for letting us shoot at the skatepark and supporting my music always!”

“Eazy” appeared on Chanel’s debut album America’s Sweetheart, which arrived back in October. The album also features guest features from Too Short, Dreezy, and Porcelain Black. Chanel also revealed that she donated part of the proceeds from album streams to Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Michael Rubin, and Robert Kraft’s REFORM Alliance organization.

Watch the video for “Eazy” at the top.