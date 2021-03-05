For his new track “The Heart & the Tongue,” Chance the Rapper took on the solo role of director for the first time in his music video canon.

The video was filmed at the House of Kicks in Chicago, a space Chance made into his own creative pod from which he’s been keeping active via a number of virtual experiences as of late.

“I’m proud to be releasing new music again and even prouder to be honing my film skills, and getting better behind the camera,” Chance said of the new song and video, which is available up top.

Late last year, Chance made his directorial debut with the release of his virtual holiday concert film Chi-Town Christmas.

In February, Chance joined Vic Mensa and Wyclef Jean for the track “Shelter,” which Mensa described upon its release as a song meant to reflect the difficulties facing everyday people in current times.

“Shelter is a spiritual note, a healing frequency…” Mensa said. “It was inspired not by Hollywood or Paris, but by what’s going on on the ground—in the real world, with the real people.”

Also in February, Chance was among those recruited for DJ Pharris’ “Everything New.” He’s joined on the collab by Wiz Khalifa and Rockie Fresh. Speaking with Complex, Pharris detailed how the loosely pandemic-inspired song came together.

“With the pandemic going on, some of us could use a little retail therapy,” Pharris said. “So I wanted to make a song for that. Kinda like a soundtrack for people like me who like to cop new shit and look good. Once I got the Wiz hook, I sent it to Chance to lay his verse and then to Rockie. It all came together pretty fast.”