Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills are facing off in a special holiday Verzuz battle.

The event, which is being called “a night for the queens” and being brought to life with help from Hallmark Mahogany, is going down at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Both of the legendary singers/songwriters have a catalog brimming with hits that will be showcased during the battle.

“It’s going down this Thursday night! Always cool to share the stage with your friends. Love @ChakaKhan,” Mills wrote a day before the event.

In other Verzuz news, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia will be facing off next month. The battle between the two iconic groups will go down in Los Angeles on December 2.

You can watch Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills’ Verzuz battle below via YouTube or over on Verzuz’s Instagram and Facebook accounts. You can also check it out on the Triller or Fite​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ apps.