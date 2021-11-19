Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills are facing off in a special holiday Verzuz battle.

The event, which is being called “a night for the queens” and being brought to life with help from Hallmark Mahogany, is going down at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Both of the legendary singers/songwriters have a catalog brimming with hits that will be showcased during the battle.

“It’s going down this Thursday night! Always cool to share the stage with your friends. Love @ChakaKhan,” Mills wrote a day before the event.

In other Verzuz newsBone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia will be facing off next month. The battle between the two iconic groups will go down in Los Angeles on December 2. 

Related Stories

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Chaka Khan attends Coach during NYFW
Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills to Face Off in ‘Verzuz’ Holiday Special
Bone Thugs N Harmony at the Brooklyn Bowl
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Will Face Three 6 Mafia in Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle
Ashanti on the Angie Martinez Show
Ashanti on Nelly Leaning Into Her Ear During ‘Verzuz,’ Fat Joe Sharing Why He Didn’t Tell Her Nelly Was Attending
YouTube screenshot of Bun B's interview for B High ATL.
Bun B Says Diddy Wanted to Sign UGK to Bad Boy, Is Still Open to a ‘Verzuz’ With 8Ball & MJG
Busta Rhymes attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center
Fat Joe Explains Why Rappers Are ‘Scared’ to Do a ‘Verzuz’ with Busta Rhymes

You can watch Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills’ Verzuz battle below via YouTube or over on Verzuz’s Instagram and Facebook accounts. You can also check it out on the Triller or Fite​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ apps.