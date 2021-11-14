It’s happening. Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills will go hit-for-hit on the Verzuz stage.

Event organizers confirmed the battle on social media Saturday night, describing the showdown as a “holiday special” for “the queens.”

The announcement comes months after Mills allegedly proposed a battle against Chaka Khan back in spring, but was told there was simply no interest among the Verzuz team.

“We tried. George [Fuller]—who’s Chaka’s manager—and my manager [Amp Harris] reached out to them but they weren’t interested,” she said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “Chaka was interested. We were willing to do it. The Verzuz people weren’t interested. Yeah, they weren’t interested.”

Mills said she and her team pitched the idea right before the Xscape and SWV battle.

“But I wouldn’t do it now anyway,” she told host Charlamagne tha God.

Moments later, Harris approached the mic to reveal he and the Verzuz crew had something in the works, but wouldn’t provide details.

Mills, who was seemingly unaware of the discussions, reiterated her refusal to do Verzuz: “Oh now they wanna do it?” she said. “I don’t wanna do it.”

But thankfully for fans, Mills eventually came around to the idea.



She and Chaka Khan’s Verzuz celebration will go down at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 18. And just two weeks later, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will go head-to-head with Three 6 Mafia.