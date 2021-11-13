It’s official: The next Verzuz match-up is between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia.

The two super groups will face off on Dec. 2 in Los Angeles in front of a live audience, for a year-in-the-making special event from Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and gang. Fans will likely hear hits like “Tha Crossroads,” “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” “Sippin On Some Syrup,” and “Slob On My Nob,” in the first matchup since Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One linked in October.

As HipHopDX shares, all members of Bone will be hitting the stage: Bizzy Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, Flesh-n-Bone and Wish Bone. The two groups were initially intended to face off back in April of 2020, but DJ Paul said Swizz convinced Krayzie Bone to postpone the non-Verzuz event just an hour before it was set to kick off.

“It’s not confirmed yet, but we had conversations yesterday about it,” Krayzie told HipHopDX some months ago. “It’s indeed a very strong possibility. We’ll probably try to make it happen realistically after the TLC tour [September/October].”

It’s set in stone; and its flyer, complete with flames on a brick wall – make it clear that it’s going to be one to remember.