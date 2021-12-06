A year on from the special, live-streamed ceremony held in the midst of lockdown, last night saw the MOBO Awards return with its first live in-person ceremony at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
Hosted by Munya Chawawa and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, the ceremony broke from tradition by eschewing broadcast on one of the major channels, instead opting for a YouTube live stream. It was an historic night, with a lot to celebrate. Dave, who won a MOBO for Best Newcomer back in 2017, was able to complete his arc with a win for Best Album for We’re All Alone In This Together. Meanwhile, Central Cee scooped two awards for Best Newcomer and the first ever Best Drill Act award. Wizkid also won two awards, one for Best African Act and another for Best International Act. Also on the list of winners, Little Simz won the award for Best Female and Cleo Sol won for Best R&B/Soul Act.
Arguably the biggest moment of all came when Tion Wayne, Russ, ArrDee and about a dozen others—including, as ArrDee claimed, the real life Adeola—came on stage to collect the award for Song Of The Year with “Body (Remix)”.
And making the most of the return of audiences, the live performances were some of the most epic in MOBOs history, with Pa Salieu, Stefflon Don and Ms Banks, Bree Runway, Potter Payper, Tems, NSG, ENNY and Ghetts tearing the roof off the venue with larger-than-life showings and even some pyrotechnics.
Below is the full list of winners from this year’s MOBO Awards, which you can also watch back in full on YouTube.
Album Of The Year
Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together
Best Female Act – In Association With Arts Council England
Little Simz
Best Male Act
Ghetts
Best Newcomer – In Association With ASOS
Central Cee
Song Of The Year – In Association With Coventry Building Society Arena
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions f/ ArrDee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1 (3x3), Fivio Foreign & Zt (3x3) – “Body (Remix)”
Video Of The Year
M1llionz – ‘Lagga’ (Directed By Teeeezy C)
Best Grime Act
Skepta
Best R&B/Soul Act
Cleo Sol
Best Hip-Hop Act
D-Block Europe
Best Drill Act – In Association With TRENCH
Central Cee
Best International Act
Wizkid
Best Performance In A TV Show/Film
Micheal Ward As Franklyn In Small Axe
Best Media Personality
Chunkz & Yung Filly
Best Gospel Act – In Association With Premier Gospel
Guvna B
Best African Music Act – In Association With Afrozons With Sheila O
Wizkid
Best Reggae Act
Shenseea
Best Jazz Act – In Association With BBC Radio 6 Music
Sons Of Kemet
Best Producer – In Association With Complex UK
JAE5