A year on from the special, live-streamed ceremony held in the midst of lockdown, last night saw the MOBO Awards return with its first live in-person ceremony at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Hosted by Munya Chawawa and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, the ceremony broke from tradition by eschewing broadcast on one of the major channels, instead opting for a YouTube live stream. It was an historic night, with a lot to celebrate. Dave, who won a MOBO for Best Newcomer back in 2017, was able to complete his arc with a win for Best Album for We’re All Alone In This Together. Meanwhile, Central Cee scooped two awards for Best Newcomer and the first ever Best Drill Act award. Wizkid also won two awards, one for Best African Act and another for Best International Act. Also on the list of winners, Little Simz won the award for Best Female and Cleo Sol won for Best R&B/Soul Act.

Arguably the biggest moment of all came when Tion Wayne, Russ, ArrDee and about a dozen others—including, as ArrDee claimed, the real life Adeola—came on stage to collect the award for Song Of The Year with “Body (Remix)”.

And making the most of the return of audiences, the live performances were some of the most epic in MOBOs history, with Pa Salieu, Stefflon Don and Ms Banks, Bree Runway, Potter Payper, Tems, NSG, ENNY and Ghetts tearing the roof off the venue with larger-than-life showings and even some pyrotechnics.

Below is the full list of winners from this year’s MOBO Awards, which you can also watch back in full on YouTube.

Album Of The Year

Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together



Best Female Act – In Association With Arts Council England

Little Simz



Best Male Act

Ghetts



Best Newcomer – In Association With ASOS

Central Cee



Song Of The Year – In Association With Coventry Building Society Arena

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions f/ ArrDee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1 (3x3), Fivio Foreign & Zt (3x3) – “Body (Remix)”



Video Of The Year

M1llionz – ‘Lagga’ (Directed By Teeeezy C)



Best Grime Act

Skepta



Best R&B/Soul Act

Cleo Sol



Best Hip-Hop Act

D-Block Europe



Best Drill Act – In Association With TRENCH

Central Cee



Best International Act

Wizkid



Best Performance In A TV Show/Film

Micheal Ward As Franklyn In Small Axe



Best Media Personality

Chunkz & Yung Filly



Best Gospel Act – In Association With Premier Gospel

Guvna B



Best African Music Act – In Association With Afrozons With Sheila O

Wizkid



Best Reggae Act

Shenseea



Best Jazz Act – In Association With BBC Radio 6 Music

Sons Of Kemet



Best Producer – In Association With Complex UK

JAE5