Following on from September’s “Park Assist”—a surprise collab with elusive synth-pop singer La Roux—North London rapper CASISDEAD is back with new single “Boys Will Be Boys”.

Continuing the ‘80s-style synth-pop theme that’s been present in his instrumentals for a few years now, CAS this time calls on Felix Joseph, a producer who’s helped craft hits for Joy Crookes, Pa Salieu, Mahalia and others over the past few years, earning himself a formidable reputation along the way.

Directed by Deadpool and Game Of Thrones actor Ed Skrein—a frequent CAS collaborator—the accompanying video presents itself as the trailer for a new horror film, complete with red carpet premiere, paparazzi and press junket. It stars Hollyoaks actor Emma Rigby as Megan Madsen, a young actor growing increasingly troubled by the unseen darkness lurking at the edges of the movie industry.

There’s more than just the video; creating a whole world around what we can only assume is an impending new album, CAS has also been posting ads for fictional products to his socials and the DEADCORP.tv site has been revamped as well, including a livestream of the satirical ads for deadly medicine and a line of merch touched with his typical dark humour.

Watch the “Boys Will Be Boys” visuals above and be sure to add the song to your playlists.