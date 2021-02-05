Cardi B’s new song “Up,” complete with a 2020-burying video directed by Tanu Muino, is out now. As part of the release day rollout, Cardi spoke with Zane Lowe for a New Music Daily interview that’s set to air in full via Apple Music on Friday.

During the discussion, Cardi spoke on her original plans for putting out a new album in 2020, a strategy she revealed was ultimately changed due to her wanting to ensure she had the “right songs” for the project.

“I really wanted to put out an album last year, but it was like, ‘I feel like I don’t have the right songs,’” she told Lowe. “I have recorded so many songs. I think I’ve got like 50 songs recorded, and I’m just still not satisfied. If I’m not satisfied, I’m just not satisfied, but I really want to put out an album this year. I feel like I have no choice now. Now, I feel like I exceeded my limit of holding. I just need to stop with the fear.”

Getting more specific, Cardi said she currently has three potential intros for the Invasion of Privacy follow-up recorded. She also noted the difficulty of planning for an album rollout, specifically a proper tour aspect, given the uncertainty that’s still driving the immediate future of live music thanks to the pandemic.

Later, Cardi said she currently feels that she needs “like, eight more songs.” The writing, she added, has also been altered by the fact that no one is currently living the same life they were prior to the pandemic.

“It’s hard, right now, also, to do music when nothing is happening,” she said. “We’re not doing nothing. What can I rap about? You’re not really doing shit. And I’m not a person that likes to talk about my sensitive feelings. I don’t like to always rap about when I’m super sad and everything.”

Cardi and Zane’s full interview will debut at 12 p.m. ET on Friday. In the meantime, revisit the “Up” video: