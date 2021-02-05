Cardi B is responding to accusations about her latest single “Up.”

Early Friday morning following the song’s release, two New Jersey artists named Mir Pesos and Mir Fontane accused the Bronx rapper of ripping their 2020 song “Stuck.”

The accusation centers on the hook of Cardi’s new song: “If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck,” she raps for several lines.

In the track from Mir Fontane and Mir Pesos, the line “up then it’s stuck” is repeated during the chorus in a similar cadence to Cardi’s.

The two New Jersey rappers released the music video for “Stuck” on September 15, 2020 via YouTube. Citing this, Cardi and her loyal Bardi gang responded to the accusation referencing an August 7, 2020 Instagram Live session she had with Megan Thee Stallion where she previewed part of “Up.”

“Naaa im the type of person that avoids problems & court days .If i get inspired by a song I wouldn’t mind giving a percentage or couple of thousand but I never Hurd if this man .I’m glad while I was recording this song in August I was playing wit the hook on this live,” Cardi tweeted to one fan, dismissing the allegation.

In response, Mir Fontane pointed out that him and his collaborator previewed “Stuck” in a video released on August 6, 2020, one day before Cardi’s IG session.

“We previewed ‘STUCK’ on August 6th at the end of this video and recorded it even earlier than that,” the rapper tweeted.

Some Cardi fans noted out that the phrase “up then it’s stuck” is pretty common. As Genius also notes, the phrase has been used in multiple songs prior to Mir Fontaine’s release.

But niggas been saying it’s Up and it’s Stuck before any song came out… — Valid_Like_The_Dream (@Toxic_Chaheen) February 5, 2021

Check out the full back and forth below. After addressing the accusation, Cardi decided to pivot her attention back to promoting the single.

“Fuck the drama .RUN THE NUMBERS UP !!!” she tweeted.