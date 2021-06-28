The BET Awards have kicked off once again to remind us that—while keeping up with award winners is a must—there’s nowhere else you’ll be seeing Griselda and Migos on the same stage.

As winners collect their trophies throughout the big night, honoring some of hip-hop and R&B’s brightest stars, all eyes will still be glued on the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to see who puts on a show to remember.

This year’s lineup is particularly stacked, now holding the record for the most performers in the 21-year history of the BET Awards, according to Connie Orlando, EVP of specials, music programming and music strategy. Most fans will be eagerly anticipating Swizz Beatz’ DMX tribute, H.E.R., Tyler, the Creator, Lil Baby and Migos, but other performers like DaBaby, Andra Day, City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin, Moneybagg Yo!, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, Griselda, Just Blaze, Mereba, Tone Stith and more are also set to hold things down throughout the night.

“As we return LIVE with culture’s biggest night, this year’s show marks many firsts — including the highest number of performers in 21 years of BET Awards; and viewers can expect several surprise moments,” Orlando said. “Some of today’s hottest talent will join us for our return to L.A. for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence.”

If you can’t get to a stream to see how Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby’s seven nominations each pan out this year, or might have to miss an appearance or two, you can check a rundown of performances below.