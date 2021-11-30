Cardi B has made history.

A week after receiving another Grammy nomination, it was announced by the Recording Industry Association of America on Monday that the “WAP” superstar has become the first woman MC to go diamond multiple times. The Bronx native’s 2018 Maroon 5 collab “Girls Like You” surpassed 10 million sales in the U.S. market, which means it’s certified diamond by the RIAA.

“Wow I got two Diamond records. Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it. I’m forever grateful,” the 29-year-old Cardi wrote on Twitter. She previously landed diamond status for her 2017 breakout single “Bodak Yellow.”

She also quote-tweeted and retweeted several fans celebrating the achievement, informing one that this moment is “very fuckin different!”

“Girls Like You,” taken off Maroon 5’s sixth studio album Red Pill Blues, spent seven weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

According to Chart Data, Cardi B is actually only the third woman to ever have more than one diamond single, joining Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, who have three and two respectively.

Cardi B is currently up for Best Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammy’s for her song “Up,” and if crowned the champion could snag her second Grammy following her win for Best Rap Album in 2019 for Invasion of Privacy.