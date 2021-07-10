After BIA said she didn’t know what he looked like, Burna Boy seemingly took to Twitter to share his own thoughts.

The rising MC—who just dropped her “Whole Lotta Money” remix alongside Nicki Minaj—appeared on an Instagram Live with Nicki to promote the new track this past week. And when asked about Nigerian acts Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid, BIA said “I don’t know what they all look like.”

The response didn’t sit well with fans, but BIA quickly clarified her comment on Twitter Friday.

“I said I don’t know what they all look like doesn’t mean I don’t know their music,” BIA wrote alongside a few emojis and a flag. “I didn’t mean to offend anyone.”

On Saturday, Burna Boy seemingly responded on Twitter, writing “That babe wey nor know our face don dey my dms since 2018 o,” alongside a laughing emoji.

“I’ve sold out every venue I’ve ever been booked for since 2018. Most of them 2 or three nights back to back. This next chapter of my Life as a performer is something I really look forward to,” he tweeted shortly after. “I’m in only ARENAS, STADIUMS and FESTIVALS worldwide. DREAMS come TRUE for REAL.”