Bryson Tiller continues his stellar comeback with the deluxe version of his Anniversary album.

Tiller helped close out the month of love by dropping the revamped project on Friday. Anniversary (Deluxe) features five new tracks—“Still Yours,” “Timeless Interlude III,” “Losing Focus,” “7:00,” and “Like Clockwork”—as well as a verse from Big Sean, who’s featured on “Still Yours.”

In addition to dropping the new version of the album, Tiller shared a music video for “Like Clockwork.” Check it out up top.

Tiller first teased the deluxe version earlier this week. In the album’s trailer, Tiller set the stage for a story about his lover standing him up after he got a romantic dinner ready.

Tiller originally dropped Anniversary in October. Pen Griffey did the heavy lifting on the project with the only feature coming from The Boy himself, Drake. Despite being his first album since 2017, Tiller was able to put together a solid first week, pulling in close to 85,000 in total activity. Since then, Tiller’s been sprinkling guest verses around the game like the Louisville connection Jack Harlow created for “Love Is Dro.”

Listen to Bryson Tiller’s Anniversary (Deluxe) album below.