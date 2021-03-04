Atlanta rap connects in BRS Kash’s new visuals for his track “Kash App” featuring fellow ATL artist Mulatto. The Omar Jones-directed video adds to the already electric song, with BRS Kash and Big Latto making it rain (via Cash App) in an over-the-top house party.

“Kash App” feels like a classic house party song. The video opens with Atlanta radio staple E.T. Cali promoting BRS Kash’s “Kash App party” over the airwaves, as the rapper drives around the neighborhood delivering invites and money via the app.

BRS Kash is looking to extend the hot streak he’s created for himself off his ultra-popular song “Throat Baby,” which has since received an even more popular remix with DaBaby and the City Girls stepping in to assist. Being named one of Complex’s 30 Rappers to Watch in 2021, what makes the feats that “Throat Baby” has reached even wilder is that Kash originally dropped the song back in late August 2020.

It’s BRS Kash’s relentless approach to making songs that makes his music worth re-spinning, and he looks to duplicate the success that “Throat Baby” had here as well. The Atlanta rapper also recently dropped his new 12-track EP Kash Only back at the end of January, which included “Kash App.”

Watch the new music video for BRS Kash’s song “Kash App” featuring Mulatto up top.